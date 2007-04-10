The Significance Of The Number 100
The digits 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 singly or in combination give various numbers. However, the number 100 has different significances altogether depending upon the context in which it is used.
Milestone in Life: Octogenarians and nonagenarians are not held in public awe anymore with longevity increasing all over the world. But when one completes one hundred years, the centenarian does get reverential attention.
Academic Performance: In schools and colleges, the most brilliant student is indisputably determined by the one who scores 100 out of 100.
One Hundred Metres Sprint Race in Olympics: There are dozens of sport events for which medals in Olympics are awarded to the winners. But the winner of gold in one event - 'One hundred metres sprint race' is given the singular honour of 'fastest man/woman in the world'. The fastest man today in the world, according to the official records, is Donavan Bailey of Canada who finished the race in just 9.79 seconds.
Googol: One of the two Google founders Larry Page had initially wanted to give the name Googol to their search engine. Googol is 1 followed by one hundred zeroes just as one billion is 1 followed by nine zeroes. Due to some spelling mistake, Googol became Google which millions use as search engine.
The100th post in Blog: Bloggers are publishing thousands of posts in their Blogs round the clock. But the 100th post, I think, is a very significant milestone for an individual Blogger. Self-propelled to blogosphere without any idea about the alien world, my blog 'Satish and his thoughts' started on 24 June, 2006 completes its 100th post with this. For me, its significance is no more less than other significant 'One Hundred's listed above. But for the support and encouragement of you all, my blog would not have seen this red-letter day.
I wish you all 'Happy blogging' in days, months and years to come.
Tuesday, April 10, 2007
Scoring Hundred
The Significance Of The Number 100
No comments:
Post a Comment