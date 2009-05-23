My apologies to you all for going out of sight for such a long period. It is just like Rip Van Winkle getting up from sleep after twenty years and finding the world to have changed a lot meanwhile. Much water has flown through the Ganges river anyway.
I do not know what exactly caused this black-out. It was certainly not the usual periodic writer's block; I have been writing articles all these days for a magazine and also for a book. There has been some disillusionment after the whole world got affected by economic melt-down.
Hopefully the painful days of the recent past are going to be over soon. I also want to write on other topics which deserve analysis and discussion. Let me now get down to writing. Keep reading!
Saturday, May 23, 2009
Getting up after a deep slumber
